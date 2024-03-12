With the start of IPL from the end of the month, consumer durable makers are targeting a 10 per cent growth in sales of television.

Large-screen panel televisions with the latest technology are preferred by consumers in the domestic market. Aided by sports events throughout the year, white goods makers are anticipating double-digit growth.

“In the backdrop of upcoming major cricket events we are expecting a double-digit growth. Consumers continue to prefer large-screen televisions to have a life-like experience. Panasonic’s range of Google TVs leverage technology to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience by enhancing the Display (4K Colour Engine), Sound(Dolby ATMOS), Connectivity (Miraie – Panasonic’s IoT-enabled platform, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa), and Design (Bezel-less & Super Slim),” said Samaksh Ahuja, Business Chief, CE -PMIN, Panasonic Life Solutions Private Limited (PLSPL) to businessline.

According to the credit rating agency CRISIL, the share of large panel televisions is projected to surpass 50 per cent of overall TV demand by fiscal 2027 with increasing adoption of new avenues of consumption, such as OTT and affordable new launches. A combination of tailwinds such as reduction in product prices, rising incomes, increasing internet penetration, higher bandwidth availability, and rising consumption of over-the-top (OTT) streaming have tripled the share of large-sized panel televisions (40-inch and above) to over 40 per cent in the past five years.

“This year is not only packed with the IPL but also with a plethora of sports events, including the Euro Cup and the Olympics. Consequently, anticipation is running high, especially since all these events will be telecasted in 4K resolution with Dolby enabled. We anticipate a significant increase in sales of 4K smart TVs this year. If inflation remains below 5 per cent, disposable income for consumption is likely to increase. The demand for 4K TVs, particularly in sizes ranging from 50 to 65 inches, always surges during events like these. We’ve observed a remarkable 100 per cent growth in sales of 75 inches and larger TVs,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, told businessline.

Discounts & offers

Companies will be offering cashback deals, exchange offers and easy finance options during the IPL season.

“Consumers can expect exciting consumer finance schemes and attractive cashback this season,” added Samaksh Ahuja.