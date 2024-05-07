Cornext, which is building a fodder ecosystem to support dairy farmers, has announced that it has raised a funding of $2.2 million in a seed round from Omnivore.

Cornext supplies silage bales to dairy farmers, co-operatives, and animal husbandry/ government bodies, besides manufacturing and selling silage baling machines and related consumables. Cornext’s baling technology makes compact 50-kg silage bales, which are sold to dairy farmers through a network of village-level entrepreneurs. The Hyderabad-based company was founded in 2015 by Madhav Kshatriya and Feroz Ahmed.

Kshatriya said, “With this round of funding, we aim to ramp up yearly silage production to 1 million tonnes by 2026 and invest in R&D and baling technology.”

Silage is a preservation technique where nutrient-rich green fodder is cut, chaffed, and tightly packed, allowing it to be used year-round without spoilage.

