Va Tech Wabag Ltd. secured a consortium order from ONAS in Tunisia. The order, valued at 11.42 crore Tunisian Dinars (about ₹304.93 crore) is for the design, build and operations of a 36 MLD wastewater treatment plant at Sousse Hamdoun II in Tunisia.

According to company, this project is funded by AFD, BEI, and the EU. The project seeks to to solidify Wabag’s position in Tunisia and the North African region, per the company.

The project is expected to be executed over the next twenty-four months, followed by a twelve-month operation and maintenance period. Wabag’s scope includes engineering and procurement, and operation and maintenance.

Habib Derouich, CEO–Wabag Tunisia, said, “We express our gratitude to ONAS for their continued trust and confidence in Wabag. With this repeat order won amidst strong global competition, Wabag further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region.”

The company’s shares were down by 0.56% to ₹924.95 on the BSE.