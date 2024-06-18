Dentons Link Legal has set up an office in GIFT City, Gujarat, the first global law firm to do so. This, is in addition to its existing offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Dentons Link Legal, has appointed two partners to lead, and grow the GIFT City office, a note put up on its website said.

“We have been engaging with clients in GIFT City for some time,” said Atul Sharma, Executive Chairman of Dentons Link Legal. “Becoming the first global law firm to establish operations within GIFT City, will unlock the reach, and breadth of Dentons, to meet global clients in this exciting business environment.”

A full service corporate, and commercial law firm, Link Legal has over 50 partners, and 200 lawyers across multiple practice areas. In 2023, Link Legal combined with Dentons, becoming the first global law firm to have a truly local presence in India.

“GIFT City offers a regulatory environment, conducive to facilitating substantial global deals,” said Anand Srivastava, Managing Partner, Dentons Link Legal. “Our firm is best placed to align with the complexities of these transactions, due to our expertise both locally in India, and through our colleagues, across more than 80 countries around the world.”