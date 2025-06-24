GoKwik, an e-commerce enabler, has raised $13 million in a funding round led by existing investor RTP Global.

The round also saw participation from Z47, Peak XV Partners and Think Investments. Post this round, the total funding raised by GoKwik is $68 million.

The company will use the fresh capital to accelerate its international expansion and fast‑track R&D across its AI‑first commerce stack.

“As the next era of e-commerce is defined by intelligent, interoperable products, our mission is to build a unified growth operating system for brands worldwide,” said Chirag Taneja, Co‑Founder & CEO of GoKwik. “AI is not an add‑on for us — it is the operating system that powers every experience we create.”

Founded in 2020 by Taneja, Vivek Bajpai and Ankush Talwar, GoKwik offers a full-stack solutions for e-commerce brands, including one-click checkout, RTO management tools and growth strategies through conversational commerce, among others.

Core products

“It’s been a privilege to witness GoKwik’s journey from the early days. Chirag, Ankush, and Vivek have built an outstanding team with a clear sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what brands need to succeed in an AI-first world,” said Galina Chifina, Partner & CEO at RTP Global. “Their data-led approach and ability to anticipate market shifts have made them a vital partner for the D2C ecosystem. We’re excited to continue supporting GoKwik as they scale globally and redefine personalised, data-driven commerce.”

GoKwik has four core products — RTO protection enabled- KwikCheckout, KwikEngage, KwikPass, and Return Prime. The company claims to have enabled brands process GMV in excess of $2 billion, and has continued to record 100 per cent y-o-y growth.

In 2024, the company rolled out Kwik COD, a Shopify app aimed at helping brands streamline cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, reduce return-to-origin (RTO) rates, and improve profitability. The app quickly gained momentum, especially after Shopify retired its Advanced COD (A-COD) app in August.

Earlier, the firm had strengthened its presence in India and global markets such as the UK and US through the acquisitions of Return Prime, a Shopify returns management app, and Tellephant, a WhatsApp-based customer engagement platform now rebranded as KwikEngage.

Published on June 24, 2025