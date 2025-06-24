Ice-pop brand Skippi has raised ₹12 crore in an extended pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments. Family offices based out of Dubai invested ₹10 crore, with the remaining invested by other angel investors.

The company will use this funding to expand into West Asia with help from the new investor, as well as increase brand visibility, accelerate product innovation and hire experienced leadership.

Ravi Kabra, CEO and Co-Founder, Skippi, said “This funding is a big step for Skippi as we work to become a top FMCG brand in India. With this money, we will focus on building our brand, creating new products and bringing in great talent to our leadership team.”

Revenues up

Launched in 2021, the company has claimed to have grown its monthly revenues by 80x from ₹5-7 lakh. Its products are available in over 20,000 retail stores across the country, and on online e-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Cred, Amazon, Big Basket and Skippi’s official website. Recently, Skippi expanded its product line to include Crazy Corn, Cornsticks and Cream Rolls.

Earlier this year, Skippi had raised a bridge round from Hyderabad Angels Network and Venture Catalysts with participation from Soonicorn Ventures, HEM Securities and other angel investors.

Since last year, the ice cream sector in India has experienced steady growth in funding, with other brands like NOTO raising ₹21 crore, Go-Zero raising ₹30 crore and Hocco raising $10 million within the past six months.

Report filed by businessline intern Divyatha Chilukuri

Published on June 24, 2025