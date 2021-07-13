Granules India concludes its Covid-19 vaccine drive for its workforce

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Pharma company Granules India has announced it has concluded a Covid vaccination drive of administering the second dose of vaccines to its workforce at their manufacturing sites across Hyderabad and Vizag.
The on-premises vaccination drive was conducted in association with government-authorised hospitals and the vaccines were administered to over 4,500 employees, as per the government approved protocols.
Since the pandemic started, Granules recorded over 625 positive cases at its facilities. As an immediate measure post identification, the employees were sent to self-isolation facilities for 14 days, with all expenses borne by the company. The company has also rolled out fully paid Covid leave for infected staff. Employees were given Covid kits consisting of essential first line Covid medicines, multi-vitamin tablets and oximeters.
Granules has also put in place a dedicated 24/7 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, Covid-care hospital rooms with oxygen support and quarantine centres across Hyderabad and Vizag.
Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules, said “We are glad that our Covid Vaccination drive was well appreciated by our workforce. We believe vaccination is the only way to get over this pandemic. We thank our workforce for helping us run the facilities without any disruptions during these challenging times.”
During the pandemic, Granules continued its focus on safety at the workplace and achieved the dual objective of ensuring minimum workforce while maintaining uninterrupted production of drug products with innovative work-schedule & shift incentives. There has been a steep decline in cases of the coronavirus at all the facilities and has recorded NIL cases from the past ten days.
