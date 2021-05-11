Companies

Granules India Q4 net up 38 per cent at ₹128 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 11, 2021

The revenue had risen 33 per cent at ₹799 crore as against ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.

Granules India Ltd's consolidated net profit increased 38 per cent at ₹128 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to ₹92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 33 per cent at ₹799 crore as against ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, ended March 31, 2021, net profit increased 64 per cent at ₹549 crore (₹335 crore) on a 25 per cent increase in revenue of ₹3,238 crore (₹2,599 crore).

``Multiple product launches across portfolios helped us to deliver a record high growth of 25 pc in sales,’’ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited, said in a release on Tuesday.

“We also delivered a strong growth in profit, which is up 64 pc year on year. We are investing for the next phase of growth across all verticals,’’ he added.

Published on May 11, 2021

Quarterly Results
Granules India Ltd
