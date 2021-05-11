Granules India Q4 net up 38 per cent at ₹128 cr

Granules India Ltd's consolidated net profit increased 38 per cent at ₹128 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to ₹92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 33 per cent at ₹799 crore as against ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, ended March 31, 2021, net profit increased 64 per cent at ₹549 crore (₹335 crore) on a 25 per cent increase in revenue of ₹3,238 crore (₹2,599 crore).

``Multiple product launches across portfolios helped us to deliver a record high growth of 25 pc in sales,’’ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited, said in a release on Tuesday.

“We also delivered a strong growth in profit, which is up 64 pc year on year. We are investing for the next phase of growth across all verticals,’’ he added.