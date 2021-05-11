Granules India Q4 net up 38 per cent at ₹128 cr

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Granules India Ltd's consolidated net profit increased 38 per cent at ₹128 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to ₹92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 33 per cent at ₹799 crore as against ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full year, ended March 31, 2021, net profit increased 64 per cent at ₹549 crore (₹335 crore) on a 25 per cent increase in revenue of ₹3,238 crore (₹2,599 crore).
``Multiple product launches across portfolios helped us to deliver a record high growth of 25 pc in sales,’’ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited, said in a release on Tuesday.
“We also delivered a strong growth in profit, which is up 64 pc year on year. We are investing for the next phase of growth across all verticals,’’ he added.
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...