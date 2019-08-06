Companies

Granules India’s arm gets USFDA approval for Amphetamine Sulfate tablets

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2019

Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday said its US arm has received approval from the USFDA for a generic central nervous system stimulant drug- Amphetamine Sulfate tablets.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by company’s subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, for Amphetamine Sulfate tablets USP 5 mg and 10 mg, Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Evekeo tablets in similar strength, it added.

“Amphetamine Sulfate tablets is a central nervous system stimulant used to treat sleep disorder, increase attention, decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in patients with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD),” Granules India said.

