IDFC FIRST Bank said its Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers can now make UPI payments from their NRE or NRO accounts through the Bank’s mobile application using their international mobile numbers.

This facility is available to NRI customers from 12 countries Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA - for Rupee-denominated transactions within India.

“NRI customers can now send and receive money instantly using QR codes, UPI IDs, or mobile numbers. This allows the Bank to empower its NRI customers to manage their finances with the same ease and security as domestic customers,” the Bank said in a statement.

Published on June 25, 2025