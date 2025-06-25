DBS Bank announced the completion of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd’s first External Commercial Borrowing and green loan of $80 million.

AIFL is an RBI registered NBFC-IFC (Non-Banking Finance Company – Infrastructure Finance Company), backed by NIIF (sovereign linked alternative asset manager anchored by the Government).

NIIF provides focused and customised financial solutions to the infrastructure sector, including funding the development of clean energy projects.

DBS Bank led the transaction as the sole mandated lead arranger through its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gift City.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India’s energy demand is expected to increase significantly over the next decade, driven by rising urbanisation and industrial development. Renewable energy has been contributing an increasing share in the power mix, with installed capacity at 220.10 GW as of March-end, in keeping with the national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

As the sole sustainability coordinator of this $80 million transaction supporting renewable energy projects in India, DBS Bank provided structuring support grounded in internationally recognised sustainable finance principles.

Published on June 25, 2025