Consumer durables major Samsung India expects AI-enabled products to contribute 70 per cent to its overall home appliance sales by CY25-end. The company said this reflects rising adoption of AI-functionalities by Indian consumers.

The company, on Wednesday, launched a new line-up for its Bespoke AI appliances range.

Ghufran Alam, Vice-President - Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India, told businessline, “We began our journey in terms of AI-enabled products in home appliance segment last year, with AI-enabled products’ contribution of about 12 per cent to the overall sales of home appliances. By May, we saw that 50 per cent of the sales of home appliance segment is coming from AI-enabled devices. By the year-end, we expect this contribution to rise to 70 per cent.”

“Consumers are increasingly adapting to AI-enabled products. One of the key insights has been that they are seeking ease of use as well as efficiency in terms of energy savings. Till last year, we only started offering AI functionalities in premium products. Gradually, we are focusing on democratising these functionalities by ensuring a wider portfolio comes with the AI-functionalities,” he added.

2025 Bespoke range

The 2025 Bespoke range expands Samsung’s AI Home ecosystem across key appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines. It offers intuitive touchscreen displays, upgraded voice intelligence and inclusive accessibility features, in a bid to offer a truly connected, easy-to-use and secure smart home experience for all, the company stated.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is priced at ₹3,19,000, offering all-in-one washing and drying convenience with smart automation. The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner starts at ₹36,000, while the Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator is available from ₹44,000 onwards.

“With the 2025 range, we are offering appliances that understand lifestyles, protect personal data, and deliver real-world convenience with AI Home. We are confident our Bespoke AI appliances will revolutionize modern Indian households so that consumers can experience the comfort of seamless smart home living,” he added.

Published on June 25, 2025