Granules India’s migraine drug gets USFDA nod

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Granules India Ltd’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine tablets has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The approved ANDA is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Excedrin Migraine tablets of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. The product would be manufactured at our Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.
“We are pleased to announce approval of Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets, emphasising our focus on building a sustainable OTC product portfolio in the US market. We received approval for this triple combination product within 14 months from filing,’’ Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, said in a release.
Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of migraine.
Granules now has a total of 38 ANDA approvals from US FDA (37 final approvals and 1 tentative approval) Excedrin is a trademark of GSK Consumer Healthcare S.A.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...