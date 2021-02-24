Companies

Granules India’s migraine drug gets USFDA nod

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Granules India Ltd’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine tablets has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The approved ANDA is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Excedrin Migraine tablets of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. The product would be manufactured at our Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.

“We are pleased to announce approval of Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets, emphasising our focus on building a sustainable OTC product portfolio in the US market. We received approval for this triple combination product within 14 months from filing,’’ Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, said in a release.

Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of migraine.

Granules now has a total of 38 ANDA approvals from US FDA (37 final approvals and 1 tentative approval) Excedrin is a trademark of GSK Consumer Healthcare S.A.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
USFDA
Granules India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.