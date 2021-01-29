Granules Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹147 cr

Granules India Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled at ₹147 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 against ₹64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Revenue of the Hyderabad - based company grew by 20 per cent at ₹844 crore compared to ₹704 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited, said: ”Our long-term investments in backward and forward integration from APIs to FDs is helping us in delivering expected results as demonstrated by the 11 pc growth in our FDs revenue, led by the new product launches, an increase in the market share of our existing products and increased penetration of PFIs, leading to growth.''