Gravita India, a leading recycling company, has increased its lead recycling capacity at Mundra, Gujarat, by 40,500 million tonnes per annum to 60,000 mtpa.

The company has also started commercial production of 4,800 mtpa of red lead and 7,500 mtpa of plastic granules.

The expansion in lead recycling includes shifting the company’s 19,500 mtpa facility at Gandhidham, Gujarat.

Of the Rs 31-crore investment in capacity expansion and new capacity installation, Rs 14 crore was funded through external borrowings and the remaining through internal accruals.

Gravita expects a bigger share of higher-margin business from key overseas markets across lead, red lead and the plastic recycling segments.

The facility’s proximity to the port will increase operational efficiency and optimise logistics costs, coupled with a reduction in the company’s working capital cycle.

The facility is well positioned to cater to the growing demand from overseas markets, and with higher operational efficiency, is expected to further enhance profitability, said the company.

Gravita Group’s flagship unit is strategically located at Mundra and is equipped with modern facilities, including the latest technology and automated processes.

Gravita has 11 manufacturing facilities with a capacity of 2,51,419 mtpa.

The group has a global footprint in over 70 countries with five business verticals.