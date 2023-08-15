GravityX Capital, an early-stage web3 venture capital firm, and Coinswitch Ventures, the web3 investment arm of Coinswitch, are launching a web3 scale-up programme called ‘LevitateX’.

This initiative aims to support early-stage web3 companies in achieving launch readiness, accelerated traction, and operational excellence.

Pratik Magar, General Partner at GravityX Capital, said, “The programme is aimed at helping web3 start-ups — in mid- or late-stage — with the growth and scale issues they face. LevitateX will also serve as a gateway to India for the web3 ecosystem at a global level. It will also help funded start-ups abroad looking to penetrate into India and expand into APAC regions.”

“The combined expertise and networks in the web3 space will enable us to identify and nurture high-potential start-ups, empowering them to succeed in this rapidly evolving industry,” he added.

The programme will assist selected companies in refining their product offerings, enhancing user experience, and optimising technical infrastructure to ensure a robust and successful launch in the web3 space, he said.

It will provide start-ups with insights on brand positioning, marketing, and PR, while also prioritising community and developer activation, along with strategic business development.

Participants will receive support in talent acquisition, hiring, and sourcing. They will gain access to GravityX Capital and Coinswitch Ventures’ networks of entrepreneurs, strategic investors, and industry experts.

