Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced the launch of its first showroom in Nepal in collaboration with Kedia Organisation.

GEMPL said that Kedia Organisation will be the authorised distributor for Ampere Electric two-wheelers’ sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in Nepal.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanjay Behl, CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce our foray into Nepal as a significant stride in our global expansion. Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers.”

Greaves Cotton stock trades at ₹137 on the NSE, up by 3.79% as of 11:59 am on Monday.