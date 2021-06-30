Hatsun Agro launches Arokya Paneer

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has introduced ‘Arokya’ Paneer, a new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio. Arokya Paneer will meet the growing preference among consumers for natural and fresh Paneer made in the traditional process using lemon.

It will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Puducherry. The product is available in a 200 gram pack and is priced at Rs 100, a company press release said.