Companies

Hatsun Agro launches Arokya Paneer

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2021

To be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Puducherry

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has introduced ‘Arokya’ Paneer, a new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio. Arokya Paneer will meet the growing preference among consumers for natural and fresh Paneer made in the traditional process using lemon.

It will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Puducherry. The product is available in a 200 gram pack and is priced at Rs 100, a company press release said.

Published on June 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

New launches
dairy (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.