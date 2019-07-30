HeidelbergCement India Q1 net up 54.6%

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 54.59 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 79.03 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 51.12 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing. Its total income rose 9.85 per cent to Rs 601.06 crore in June quarter from Rs 547.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“The company achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue, Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Profit after Tax (PAT),” the company said in a statement. Its total expenses stood at Rs 479.25 crore in April-June as against Rs 468.28 crore last year, up 2.34 per cent.

The subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany reported 0.71 per cent decline in sales volume to 1,258 kilotonne as against 1,267 kilotonne in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 188.45 on the BSE, down 6.50 per cent from previous close.