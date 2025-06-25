Andhra Pradesh government will leverage an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven platform to identity and provide information on employment opportunities in the state along with national and international markets.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to leverage AI in the state’s Skill Portal ‘Naipunyam’ to identify and consolidate job openings not just within Andhra Pradesh but across India and international markets. The portal will also feature an automated resume-builder, generating professional profiles for registered candidates based on their qualifications.

In a review meeting on skill development initiatives in Amaravati, Naidu said priority should be given to skill development programmes with a target of creating 20 lakh jobs for the youth in the state. The skill training must align with emerging technological advancements and global industry requirements to ensure employability, he said.

To connect the job-seekers with the prospective employees, the state government will organise large-scale job fairs, with a goal of facilitating 1,500 placements per constituency during the current financial year.

The investment proposals totalling to ₹9.5 lakh crore approved by the government in various projects across the state in the last one year of the NDA rule are expected to create 8.5 lakh jobs, as per the official estimates.

To maximise these upcoming opportunities, a skill gap analysis for IT graduates should be conducted to better align training with industry needs apart from expanding apprenticeship programmes across all sectors to provide hands-on experience, incorporating soft skills training alongside technical education to enhance employability, the Chief Minister said.

As part of the Swarnandhra 2047 development plan, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is rolling out a comprehensive lifelong skill development framework aimed at nurturing a future-ready workforce.

This initiative begins with the introduction of vocational training from Class 6 onward, helping students build foundational competencies from an early age. To ensure that skills education is practical and industry-relevant, the government is strengthening collaborations between educational institutions and industry partners.

Additionally, the adoption of the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will help standardise training quality across the state, ensuring consistency, credibility and alignment with national benchmarks.

Published on June 25, 2025