Force Motors Ltd, a large van manufacturer, has partnered with Zoho Corporation to upgrade its customer experience and dealer management systems. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Project DigiForce, Force Motors’ digital transformation programme aimed at driving innovation, improving productivity and enhancing customer satisfaction through class-leading technologies across the value chain, says a release.

As part of this initiative, Zoho’s Advanced Customer Relationship Management and Dealer Management System (CRM-DMS), along with a suite of 12 AI-powered front-office applications, will be deployed across Force Motors’ nationwide network. This integrated, cloud-based solution will replace legacy systems, bringing in capabilities to modernise marketing, sales, service, customer engagement and internal collaboration.

By streamlining dealer operations and creating a unified platform for teams, dealers and customers, the new solution is set to significantly elevate the overall customer experience at every stage of engagement, the release said.

Force Motors operates a vast network of over 200 dealerships, 70 authorised service centres and 30 parts centres across India, supported by international distributors in more than 40 countries. The new CRM-DMS solution will enable these dealer and distributor partners to operate more efficiently by enhancing sales and service productivity, improving customer satisfaction across every touchpoint and supporting more professional, data-driven business operations, says the release.

Published on June 25, 2025