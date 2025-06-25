+ 454.95
+ 135.05
+ 39.00
+ 221.00
+ 233.00
+ 454.95
+ 135.05
+ 135.05
+ 39.00
+ 39.00
+ 221.00
Force Motors Ltd, a large van manufacturer, has partnered with Zoho Corporation to upgrade its customer experience and dealer management systems. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Project DigiForce, Force Motors’ digital transformation programme aimed at driving innovation, improving productivity and enhancing customer satisfaction through class-leading technologies across the value chain, says a release.
As part of this initiative, Zoho’s Advanced Customer Relationship Management and Dealer Management System (CRM-DMS), along with a suite of 12 AI-powered front-office applications, will be deployed across Force Motors’ nationwide network. This integrated, cloud-based solution will replace legacy systems, bringing in capabilities to modernise marketing, sales, service, customer engagement and internal collaboration.
By streamlining dealer operations and creating a unified platform for teams, dealers and customers, the new solution is set to significantly elevate the overall customer experience at every stage of engagement, the release said.
Force Motors operates a vast network of over 200 dealerships, 70 authorised service centres and 30 parts centres across India, supported by international distributors in more than 40 countries. The new CRM-DMS solution will enable these dealer and distributor partners to operate more efficiently by enhancing sales and service productivity, improving customer satisfaction across every touchpoint and supporting more professional, data-driven business operations, says the release.
Published on June 25, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.