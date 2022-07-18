HeidelbergCement India Q1 profit falls 25% to ₹52 cr

HeidelbergCement India on Monday reported 24.82 per cent decline in net profit at ₹51.61 crore for Q1FY23, impacted by an increase in operating cost.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹68.65 crore in April-June period a year ago, said HeidelbergCement in a BSE filing.

However, during the quarter under review, revenue from operation increased 6.10 per cent to ₹589.89 crore from ₹555.94 crore in the year-ago period.

"On a per tonne basis, total operating cost, including freight, increased by 24 per cent YoY due to an unprecedented increase in coal, petcoke, diesel, and packaging costs, which was partially offset by an increase in prices by 13 per cent resulting in EBITDA of ₹855 per tonne and a decrease of 23 per cent YoY," said an earning statement by the company.

Its sales volume slipped 6.08 per cent to 1,112 kilo tonne during Q1 from 1,184 kilo tonne in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased year-on-year, driven by an increase in prices by 13 per cent and partially offset by a decrease in volume by 6 per cent, it said.

Total expenses were higher at ₹530.84 crore as against ₹462.60 crore earlier.

HeidelbergCement India stock on Monday settled at ₹177.35 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from the previous close.