New Delhi

India-based airlines have suspended all flight operations to the Middle East and beyond following Iran’s military strikes on US bases in the Gulf region.

On Tuesday, international long-haul carrier, Air India suspended all westbound international operations.

Accordingly, the airline suspended flight operations to the Middle East, the east coast of North America, and Europe.

“Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice,” an airline spokesperson said after midnight on Tuesday.

As a result of the suspension, the Air India spokesperson said that the airline’s India-bound flights from North America will be diverted back to their respective origins, while other flights will be either diverted back to India or rerouted away from the closed airspaces.

“Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation,” the spokesperson said.

The move follows Iran’s military strikes on US bases in the region.

Notably, the latest flare-up has led to the suspension of airspace access over several countries.

Just about midnight on Tuesday, airlines were busy diverting jets or calling back flights to the Middle East.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that the airline’s Kochi to Doha flight was diverted to Muscat, while the flight bound from Kannur to Doha returned.

“We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities.”

Besides, airline major IndiGo said that flight arrivals and departures from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Tbilisi have been impacted.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and adjusting our operations to ensure the highest level of safety for our customers and crew,” IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, flights to and from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi have been cancelled for June 23rd and 24th, 2025.

Published on June 24, 2025