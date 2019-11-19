Hilton appoints Sabu Raghavan as Vice President (HR) for India

Hilton has appointed Sabu Raghavan as Vice President--Human Resources--India. In this role, Raghavan would focus exclusively on India and will work with leadership team to drive culture and talent development among Hilton team members.

“At Hilton, we are in a people-serving-people business and our team mare at the heart of what we do,” said Navjit Ahluwalia, Country Head and Senior Vice President, Hilton, India.

Based out of the Gurugram office, Raghavan will report to Lara Hernandez, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific. He will work with the India leadership team and lead the HR strategy for India.

Sabu joined Hilton in 2011 and was most recently based in Singapore where he oversaw human resources for Southeast Asia and India