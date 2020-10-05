How Tamara Leisure plans to cope up with Covid-19 aftermath?

The tourism and hospitality sector is perhaps the worst-hit sector in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

“The situation demands ushering in new business models, tapping opportunities, defining new delivery concepts and initiatives towards promoting the staycation or workcation concept,” says Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd.

(Private hospitality brand Tamara is based out of Bangalore with properties across South India and Germany).

While conceding that the Covid-19 posed several challenges to the tourism and hospitality industry, Shruti said: “We are, however, hopeful that in the months to come, we will start seeing the sector recover, albeit slowly.”

Health, safety aspects

The Tamara Director, however, does not foresee complete recovery till the end of 2021.

“Our biggest challenge, going forward, will be in ensuring trust, prioritising health and safety of our guests, work on offers, weekend getaways, immunity-boosting wellness retreats, flexible travel dates, no-cost EMI payment options and so on.

“The pandemic has affected all areas of this business. Our development activities have slowed due to non-availability of labour. To manage these new challenges, we have rationalised costs across the board. Being a brand focussed on responsible tourism, we remain committed to our employees; there’s been no lay-off; on the other hand, we have put in place nominal pay-out for the top 3 per cent of the organisation. We continue to invest prudently in building a strong organisation and are looking out for acquisition opportunities to grow our business across the country.”