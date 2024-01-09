India Energy Week (IEW), which is the world’s third largest energy consumers’ flagship oil and gas industry event, is expected to witness participation from more than 4,000 delegates from over 100 countries.

The IEW is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) and is officially supported by the industry body, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI). The IEW 2024 is scheduled to take place in Goa from February 6-9.

India’s premier event for the oil and gas industry this year will take place at state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in south Goa. IEW 2024 expects to draw over more than 35,000 attendees, over 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers and over 4,000 delegates, from more than 100 countries.

IEW 2023, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featured 326 companies in exhibitions and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.

Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Rajeev Jain, said that IEW 2024 builds on the first edition of IEW. The event promises to be a global stage for showcasing India’s leadership in addressing the dual challenges of energy security and energy transition, providing a template for a prosperous and sustainable world.

Key issues

FIPI Director General Gurmeet Singh said, “The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India’s intricate energy landscape, characterised by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanisation, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change.”

The sessions will explore critical topics such as energy transition, development of a future-ready energy stack, significance of alternate fuels and the profound impact of localisation, regionalisation, and globalisation on energy-related industrialisation.

IEW 2024 will also delve into the energy quadrilemma of balancing security, accessibility, affordability and sustainability, particularly for developing economies, fostering cooperation and collaboration between energy companies, and building the future workforce for a new energy world.

Going green

In an effort to reduce the carbon footprint, 40 electric buses will be deployed, waste disposal locations identified, and additional traffic police personnel will be available to facilitate local commuting, reflecting a commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The Head of ONGC’s IPSHEM, Sanjeev Singhal said, “IEW will also provide a tremendous increase in tourist footfalls, with over 35,000 people visiting the beautiful state of Goa. We are working very closely with the Government of Goa, which is extending all cooperation to have world-class infrastructure support, traffic management, among other things.”