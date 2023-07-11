Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s table tennis league, has onboarded IndianOil as its title sponsor for Season 4. The season will kickstart from July 13 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

“UTT’s association with one of India’s biggest corporations bodes well for the future of the league. IndianOil already has a rich legacy of supporting sports, including table tennis, and this only reinforces their commitment towards doing more. We welcome them aboard as title sponsor of UTT and are sure that this partnership will spur Indian table tennis forward, especially with the Olympics coming up next year,” said Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter.

This UTT season will feature World No 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s national TT champion Sharath Kamal Achanta, and the top female table tennis player in India (World rank 39), Manika Batra.

“IndianOil’s partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines. Through this partnership, IndianOil aims to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India, fostering a vibrant sporting culture and inspiring future generations of athletes,” added Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil.

The UTT Season 4 will witness six franchisees — Bengaluru Smashers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Chennai Lions, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers — fighting for the crown with live action being streamed on TV (Sports 18) as well as OTT (JioCinema).