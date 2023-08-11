Indus Towers Limited’s shares were up by 1.57 per cent after the company announced the achievement of a milestone, surpassing 2,00,000 macro towers deployed across all 22 telecom circles in India.

This extensive infrastructure forms the backbone of seamless network connectivity, crucial for advancing the ‘Digital India’ initiative. The company’s focus on innovation and eco-friendly technologies contributes to efficiency and aligns with India’s connectivity goals.

Prachur Sah, MD and CEO of Indus Towers said, “Embedding innovation and eco-friendly technologies, Indus Towers drives efficiency and amplifies capabilities, aligning with India’s connectivity priorities. Our comprehensive tower infrastructure approach, encompassing ownership, deployment, and management, serves as a cornerstone for assisting our customers in realising their network coverage strategies.”

As 5G rollouts gain momentum, Indus Towers remains committed to growth and sustainability, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s digital landscape and ensuring reliable, high-quality services for millions.

The shares of the company were up by 1.57 per cent to ₹171 at 01.42 pm on Friday on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit