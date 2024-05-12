Omnichannel retail platform Fynd is scaling up its presence on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). It announced the launch of its fashion-focused seller app in February, which enables fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands to showcase their D2C catalogue to potential buyers. The Reliance-backed multi-platform tech company is next looking to launch its consumer-facing Fynd buyer app.

“We are one of the first fashion-focused marketplace players to join ONDC. We decided to started our journey as a seller app. With ONDC’s network potential of serving millions of consumers, we want to aggressively build supply in the fashion, lifestyle and beauty domains. We are already empowering the ONDC journey of a couple of brands with the Fynd seller app but we will gradually scale it up to about 500 brands,” said Nimit Shah, Director-Government Initiatives, Fynd.

“At the same time, are also building a buyer app. Currently, there is no specific player that is focusing on fashion, beauty and lifestyle. We believe we can build a lot of resonance with consumers in these categories in the ecosystem. The buyer app will go live sometime in Q2 of FY25,” he added. The company’s marketplace GoFynd.com currently services over 15,000 pin codes.

‍Shah added that as a Technology Service Provider (TSP), Fynd will also enable enterprises to build their own Seller App or Buyer App as SaaS swiftly. “Fynd is known for handling scale and with ONDC we are optimistic that the entire ecosystem will thrive as more players join it,” he added.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC added, “ Every participant who joins ONDC brings value of a different kind and expands choices for buyers and sellers on the network. In the end, the network will grow through the variety of choices and different business models through which enterprises can join.”