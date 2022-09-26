IoC launches special aviation fuel for lightweight aircraft, drones

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday launched a special aviation fuel for small aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) . At present, India imports this product from European countries.

The principal grade of aviation gasoline, AVGAS 100 LL, is used in turbo charged reciprocating piston engine aircraft, mainly used by Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and the defence forces to train pilots, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

The fuel was launched by Oil Minister H. S. Puri and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V K Singh (Retd.), it added.

The Oil Minister said the launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL is important to serve the needs of the aviation industry, with increased footfall in airports, a rise in the number of aircraft, and FTOs in trainee aircraft for pilot training.

As the demand for air transport is expected to increase manifold in the future, there will be a huge demand for trained pilots also. The number of FTOs is expected to increase significantly, he added.

Eyeing AV gas market

IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said: “The AV gas market is expected to grow from the current $1.92 billion to $2.71 billion by 2029. We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to domestic demand. I am confident that the superior quality we offer, combined with competitive pricing, will give us a significant edge in the global market.”

The domestic production of AVGAS 100 LL produced by Indian Oil at its Gujarat refinery, will make flying training more affordable in India. The product, which fuels aircraft operated by FTOs and defence forces, has been imported for decades.

Indian Oil’s R&D, Refineries and Marketing teams have achieved this feat of indigenous production and offered a price advantage to the industry.