IOC to have 4,000 EV charging stations by FY23

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday said that it aims to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, which are set up at its fuel retailing points, to 4,000 by FY23-end.

The oil marketing behemoth already has more than 2,500 EV charging stations, the company said in a statement.

“Indian Oil has been in the forefront for serving EV customers and has already provided 2,500+ EV charging stations at fuel stations across the country and plans to increase numbers to 4,000 by end of current financial year,” it added.

Greeting customers and stakeholders on World EV day, IOC Director (Marketing) V Satish Kumar said: “EVs are now a reality and IndianOil is geared up to meet the challenges.”

“Our bouquet of services will include all kinds of energy offerings including EV charging at our retail outlets. IndianOil’s E-Mobility initiative is aimed to provide confidence to automobile manufacturers for enhancement of EV production and to customers for uninterrupted drive,” he added.

IOC aims to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046, which is in line with India’s aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. To cut emissions, the OMC is focused on renewable energy and is aggressively setting up solar energy facilities at fuel stations.

IndianOil has already solarised more than 20,000 fuel stations across India (among highest in the world) with installed capacity of 116.4 megawatt (MW). Electric vehicle charging facilities will further complement the Net Zero plan of IndianOil.