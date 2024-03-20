Brown-Forman Corporation, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, has appointed Gaurav Sabharwal as Managing Director, India & South Asia. Sabharwal is moving from Diageo, where he has worked in various leadership roles.

He has over two decades of experience in beverage and consumer goods companies, with extensive expertise in the alcoholic beverage industry across geographies in Asia. He spent over 14 years with Pernod Ricard in a range of leadership roles, with a particular focus on driving strategic and transformational projects.

“In his new role, Gaurav will oversee Brown-Forman’s operations in the high-growth and strategic markets of India and South Asia,“ the leading US-based alcoholic beverage company said in a statement. He will report to Eveline Albarracin, VP, Managing Director, Brown-Forman ANZPI IMENA Turkiye, and will be based out of Gurugram.

“On behalf of Brown-Forman, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Gaurav Sabharwal on-board. India and South Asia have been identified as key emerging markets for us. With his extensive industry experience and expertise, we are confident that Gaurav will continue to deliver strong results for the company in these markets,” said Albarracin.

“I am excited to join Brown-Forman and look forward to leading our committed team in one of the most dynamic and fast-growing spirits markets in the world. Jack Daniel’s is an iconic brand as well as one of the most valuable spirits brands in the world, and we will strive to help consumers in India discover the world of American whiskeys. Additionally, the recent acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático, along with much loved Woodford Reserve provide a big opportunity for accelerating premium brands from our global portfolio as we aim to step change the business in India,” Sabharwal added.