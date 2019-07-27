Jaiprakash Power Ventures clocks Q1 net loss of Rs 95.50 cr

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as compared to a net profit of Rs 19.75 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
Total income during the quarter was down 4.08 per cent to Rs 1,084.64 crore as against Rs 1,130.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses stood at Rs 1,242.65 crore as against Rs 1,161.15 crore.
JPVL’s revenue from power segment was at Rs 1,078.58 crore (Rs 1,114.49 crore), while revenue from coal was at Rs 103.95 crore (Rs 149.44 crore).
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company said that it has sought fresh approval from shareholders to issue CCPs (Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares) up to an amount of Rs 4,000 crore in one or more tranches.
The board of the company in its meeting held on Saturday approved it.
JPVL had already received nod from its shareholders in September 28, 2018 but had to renew it as the allotment of CCPs has to be completed in 12 months.
Besides, the board has also approved conversion of its outstanding loans of Corporation Bank into NCD of Rs 25 crore, carrying interest of 9.50 per annum, which would be redeemable within a period of 10 years from the date of implementation of the resolution plan.
It has also approved loans of Canara Bank into cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) carrying a dividend of 9.50 percent per annum for an amount of Rs 12.02 crore.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...