Leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment JCB India, showcased its next-gen excavator range at its facility at Talegaon, Pune. The company introduced its first tracked excavator in India over two decades ago and has since manufactured over 40,000 such machines in India.

JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty, said, “JCB excavators have been helping build infrastructure in India for over two decades. They are manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Pune with a high degree of localisation. In addition to the domestic market, JCB excavators are also exported to over 80 countries, in line with the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

He added infrastructure development activity is set to increase significantly and these machines will play a leading role in this development. We have invested significantly in the design, engineering and manufacture of these machines to one-global-quality standards in India.

The company showcased its range of 16 different models of excavators during the event; from the 1.6 tonne mini excavator, which is used for smaller applications, to the larger 38.5-tonne excavator used for bulk excavation and mining work. The machines are engineered for Indian applications. The structures and design are validated at the test track at the research centre at Pune.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit