Bajaj Auto, a global leader in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler market, has introduced the Pulsar N250, priced at ₹1,50,829 ex-showroom (Delhi).

According to a press statement issued by Bajaj, the Pulsar N250 is the latest entrant in the N Series line-up, following the successful launches of the N160 in July 2022 and the N150 in September 2023. These models have already established themselves as top contenders in the 150-160 cc category, and the N250 is expected to continue this legacy.

“One of the standout features of the Pulsar N250 is its powerful engine, which is the largest in the Pulsar line-up. The 249.07-cc, oil-cooled engine delivers an impressive 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling and exhilarating ride for enthusiasts,” the statement added.

Salient features

In addition to its powerful engine, the Pulsar N250 comes equipped with a range of advanced features that enhance the overall riding experience. The bike features three ABS ride modes — Road, Rain, and Off-Road — which optimise ABS intrusion for maximum control in different riding conditions. The Switchable Traction Control prevents the rear wheel from spinning out of control on slippery surfaces, ensuring a firm grip and reducing the risk of skids.

The Pulsar N250 also boasts Upside-Down Fork Suspension, which improves agility and shock absorption, providing riders with the highest levels of control and precision. The bike’s wide tyres (Front 110/70-17, Rear 140/70-17) offer better grip and stability. The Pulsar N250 features a revolutionary Digital Console with Bluetooth Connectivity, allowing riders to receive mobile notifications, accept or reject calls, and view fuel gauge indications directly on the console. The console also integrates with the Bajaj Ride Connect app, providing seamless connectivity between the rider’s mobile phone and the bike.

The Pulsar N250 sports a fresh new look with new graphics and is available in three striking colour schemes - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Glossy Racing Red. The bike’s black chrome branding, blacked-out alloys, and premium finish give it a formidable road presence.

Speaking about the Pulsar N250, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “The N series is a very successful range within the Pulsar portfolio that has redefined the codes of daily ride experience. With the Pulsar N150 and N160, we had already set a benchmark in the segment”

He added, “The Pulsar N250, with its advanced features and technology, is a compelling product priced at 1.51 Lakhs for intenders upgrading from 150 to 160 cc, strengthening Pulsar’s leadership as India’s #1 Sports motorcycle.”