Karvy CMD Parthasarathy resigns as Independent Director of Granules India Board

C Parthasarathy, Chairman and Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based Karvy Group, has resigned as an Independent Director on Board of pharmaceuticals company Granules India Limited, which he was serving since 2009.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that he resigned as the director and also shared the letter written by Parthasarathy to Granules Board of Directors about his resignation.

In his letter he wrote, “Further to the discussions he had with the Chairman and Managing Director of Granules, C Krishna Prasad, I hereby tender my resignation from the board of Directors of Granules India Limited.”`