Kesoram Industries awaits NCLT nod for demerging tyres business

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Kesoram Industries Ltd, a BK Birla group company, is hopeful of getting the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) final nod soon for demerging its tyre business. The demerged entity is likely to come into effect by early January.
According to P Radhakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, Kesoram Industries, the company has received approvals from all concerned stakeholders including shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors.
“There are some procedural aspects which may take until November-end. The demerger is likely to take effect by January 2020,” Radhakrishnan told BusinessLine.
Kesoram is in the process of demerging its tyre vertical into a separate entity - Birla Tyres Ltd (BTL). The new entity will focus on the passenger radial tyre segment which would help rebalance its portfolio. The commercial segment accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the tyre unit’s total turnover at present.
The company has invested close to ₹775 crore for adding a fresh line for passenger radial tyres in its existing plant at Balasore in Odisha over the last three-four years. It is likely to infuse an additional ₹225-250 crore in the unit, which would take its capacity to 2.5 million tyres.
“The plant may need an additional investment of ₹50 crore to ramp up the capacity to 4 million tyres,” he said.
It would focus on getting the plant “up and running” and “sweat the assets”. Once that is done it would look for partnership with a global tyre major for making optimum use of its capacity. There are a number of global players who are looking for ready (tyre) capacity in India.
“The focus is to make ready capacity available,” he said.
For the quarter ended September 30, the company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹134 crore compared with ₹113 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations declined 20 per cent to ₹811 crore (₹1,010 crore).
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...