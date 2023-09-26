Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) announced the launch of its range of CPCB IV+ compliant gensets. With a focus on delivering high-performance, fuel-efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions, the new gensets meet the latest emission norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“These gensets demonstrate Kirloskar’s commitment to sustainable power generation and environmental stewardship. They are designed to cater to diverse power requirements across various sectors, ensuring businesses and communities have access to more reliable, cleaner and better power” KOEL stated in a press release.

Kirloskar gensets are engineered to operate efficiently on multiple fuel options, including diesel, natural gas, and biogas, providing unmatched flexibility to consumers.

“These new range of Gensets are all IoT-enabled thereby transforming the landscape of power generation and its monitoring. Through advanced connectivity and data analytics, real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and uptime are possible,” KOEL stated.

During her address at the launch event, Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director, emphasised, ‘Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited has been a leader in the power generation industry since its inception. Our unwavering position as a market leader in Diesel Generating sets is a testament to our journey of success”.

Kirloskar added, “Our ability to swiftly adapt to change and deliver innovative solutions has established us as India’s foremost manufacturer of reliable and fuel-efficient Gensets. We believe that our latest offering, the Optiprime version, will further solidify our leadership in the market. At the core of our operations lies our unwavering commitment to our customers. Backed by an unparalleled product service network of over 3,000 dedicated technicians available round the clock, we ensure the highest level of customer-centricity”.