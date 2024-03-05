Motovolt Mobility, which plans to launch more products in the electric two-wheeler segment, may look at setting up a manufacturing facility in South India.

After rolling out a multi-utility e-scooter here on Tuesday, the Kolkata-based company said it is planning to launch an electric motorcycle next year.

The electric vehicle maker is producing the e-scooter Motovolt M7 at its facility in Kolkata where the company has invested around ₹100 crore. Germany’s eROCKIT is involved in the development of the electric scooter.

Motovolt aims to sell 30,000 e-scooter this year, while eROCKIT is exploring opportunities to introduce the M7 in the European markets.

“We will be investing another ₹300 crore in the next couple of years in the EV business. We will be launching more products in the electric two-wheeler format. Our company will be launching electric motorcycles using German technology,” Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Motovolt Mobility, told businessline.

Founded in 2019, Motovolt has 10 per cent stake in the German electric two-wheeler maker eROCKIT.

Choudhary said his company will produce the electric motorcycle at the Kolkata facility in the first phase. “In the next couple of years, we might prefer another location outside Kolkata for expanding capacity. We might look for a location (for manufacturing facility) in South India,” he added.