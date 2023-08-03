Kotak Investment Advisors has renamed itself as Kotak Alternate Asset Managers that combines both the funds raised and funds managed under the investment advisory business, to create an entity with assets of over $18 billion.

Kotak Alternate’s MD, Srini Sriniwasan, said the new banner would attract more investors, especially domestic HNIs and family offices looking for investment opportunities.

“The name change reflects our strategy to harness the combined power of Rs 1.47 trillion capital and direct it to the best opportunities available in India across asset classes, with global standards of transparency and governance,” he said.

