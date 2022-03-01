Locofast raises $15 million in Series A funding round

Locofast, a supply chain platform for fashion manufacturers and lifestyle brands, has announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A, a round co-led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures along with the participation from Kris Gopalakrishnan’s Axilor Ventures.

The round also saw participation from notable angel investors such as Suhail Sameer (CEO, BharatPe), Amit Lakhotia (Founder & CEO, Park+), and Nitin Gupta (Founder & CEO, Uni) among others. Alongside equity, the company has also raised debt from strategic partners such as Stride Ventures and BlackSoil Capital.

Company profile

Locofast was founded by serial entrepreneurs Deepak Wadhwa and Mohit Piplani (who previously founded WeAreHolidays, a travel marketplace) to address the currently broken textile supply chain through a platform connecting vendors and suppliers from all over the world.

In two years of inception, Locofast has partnered with over 500 suppliers who have collectively executed more than 5,000 orders of textiles pan-India. The company has touched the supply chain of over 700 brands of some of the big players in the apparel industry including supply chain partners for Zara and H&M as well as TJX, Cotton:On and Primark.

With this fund, Locofast will invest in technology, expand reach to more than 15 cities in India and launch three new product categories while enabling SMEs to scale their business. Furthermore, the company will also continue to expand its workforce while also focusing on growth for existing teams.

Locofast is a tech-enabled platform for textile procurement services. It connects textile suppliers and vendors from all over the world through their platform. It aims to streamline the currently broken supply chain by solving all textile procurement problems.

Deepak Wadhwa, Founder & CEO, Locofast, said, “Despite being a major contributor to India’s GDP, the textile industry is fragmented and slow in terms of technological adoption. With our previous entrepreneurial experience coupled with technical expertise, on-ground study of the ecosystem and understanding of SME functioning, our mission is to enable a sophisticated tech-enabled platform for textile SMEs and empower them with market linkages from across the world. Our team is excited to have the confidence of our investors as we work towards our mission of revolutionizing the supply chain in the textile industry.”

‘Good quality and reliable service’

Commenting on the investment, Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners, said, “Most garmenters currently procure fabric from traders or small mills and are often short-changed on quality and delivery promise leading to loss of business. Locofast aggregates only high-quality mills on its platform and does quality checks before dispatching the order. They use technology to help buyers discover the best prices and give them visibility in the various legs of the supply chain. They help partners with earning via guaranteed business opportunities. Locofast’s value proposition of better prices with good quality and reliable service has resonated well with its customer base.”

Ranjith Menon-Partner and Executive Director at Chiratae Ventures, said, ‘’The Indian textile sector is one of the oldest industries in the country contributing about 2 per cent of GDP and employing over 45 million people. It is a space that is ripe for digital transformation. Our excitement is that Locofast is attempting to bring more technology to this traditional space creating value to all stakeholders across the value chain.’’