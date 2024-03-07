LTIMindtree has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Vinit Teredesai, has tendered his resignation to explore professional opportunities outside the L&T Group.

Pursuant to his resignation on April 24, 2024, Vipul Chandra will take over as the company’s CFO, effective from April 25, 2024.

Vipul Chandra, based out of Mumbai, has over three decades of experience in finance. Currently, he serves as the Head of Treasury of Corporate Finance at Larsen and Toubro (L&T) since October 2013. In this role, he is responsible for various portfolios in the finance function, including managing banking relationships and operations, financial risk management, overseeing investments, providing advice on strategic transactions, and handling fundraising activities.

Before joining L&T, he served as the Managing Director - Head of Corporate Sales & Structuring at Citibank from 1995 to 2013. He studied electronics and communication at Delhi College of Engineering and earned a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Calcutta.

Shares of LTIMindtree traded at ₹5,115.50 on the NSE as of 2:23 pm, down by 0.94 per cent.