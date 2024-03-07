Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has slashed the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹2.50 per kg. The revised prices become effective from Thursday.

“The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by ₹2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 a.m. on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi will be ₹74.09 per kg, while it will be ₹78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad GA from 6 a.m. tomorrow morning,” IGL said on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday night.

IGL supplies CNG for vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) for households in Delhi-NCR and other areas.

The reduction in prices of CNG—consumed by auto rickshaws, taxis and the logistics sector—comes close to the announcement by Mahanagar Gas (MGL). MGL, which serves Mumbai, has announced a cut in the prices of transport fuel by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹73.50.

In Gurugram, the revised CNG price is ₹80.12 per kg (from ₹82.62 per kg), while in Rewari, prices fell to ₹78.70 per kg from ₹81.20 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal, the rates have been revised to ₹80.43 per kg from ₹82.93.

The reduction in retail prices of CNG will lead to cost savings in the transport sector, boosting margins of logistics players.

IGL has city gas distribution (CGD) network in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal Fatehpur, Ajmer, Pal, Rajsamand, Hamirpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Banda and parts of Kanpur and Meerut.

It consists of more than 23,000 kms of pipeline network and helps in meeting fuel requirements of over 1.6 million vehicles running on CNG through a network of 795 stations. It also supplies PNG to over two million households.