Drugmaker Lupin is to acquire five legacy brands from Italian pharma group Menarini, for Rs 101 crore. The brands span the therapeutic segments of gastroenterology, urology and anti-infectives.

The company has signed an agreement with Menarini (A. Menarini India Pvt Ltd and A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd.) to acquire the brands, along with their trademark rights, Lupin said.

The brands are Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menoctyl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine) and Distaclor (Cefaclor). The turnover of the said brands for the year ended March 31, 2023 was about Rs 32 crore, the company told BSE.

Lupin has been exclusively marketing the brands in India since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India. The legacy brands will help strengthen Lupin’s diverse portfolio, it said.

Lupin Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta, said, the acquisition aligned well with the company’s goal to broaden its presence in the Indian market. “Growing urbanisation and dietary changes are driving the demand for gastrointestinal and urology treatments in India,” added Rajeev Sibal, Lupin President (India Region Formulations).

For Menarini, the transaction signalled a commitment to expand its dermatology and aesthetics portfolio, said Girisan Kariangal, Managing Director – Menarini India.