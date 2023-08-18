Drugmaker Lupin has acquired diabetes medicine brands Ondero and Ondero Met from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for ₹235 crore.

The transaction would include trademark rights associated with these brands, said Lupin, of its efforts to expand its diabetes portfolio. Lupin has been marketing the two brands since 2015 in India, in a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India. The diabetes segment is seeing increased activity from drugmakers, including Cipla, for example.

Also read: Lupin bags USFDA approval for Turqoz tablets

India is home to an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years with Type-2 diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic, or at higher risk of developing diabetes.

“With the acquisition of Ondero and Ondero Met, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Lupin Managing Director.

Rajeev Sibal, Lupin President (India Region Formulations), added the disease burden of diabetes was increasing fuelled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles.