Mahindra and Mahindra's sales fall 15% in July

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 15 per cent fall in total sales to 40,142 units in July. The company had sold 47,199 units in the corresponding month last year, M&M said in a statement.
In the domestic market, sales were down 16 per cent to 37,474 units last month, compared with 44,605 units in July 2018. Exports increased 3 per cent to 2,668 units, against 2,594 units in the year-ago month.
In the passenger vehicle segment, which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans, it sold 16,831 vehicles last month as compared with 19,781 vehicles in the same month of 2018, a dip of 15 per cent. In the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 15,969 vehicles as against 19,284 units a year ago, a dip of 17 per cent.
“The headwinds faced by the automotive industry continue as a result of subdued consumer sentiment, triggered by various factors,” M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said.
The industry needs stimuli to help revive consumer demand and conversions, he added. “We hope that the overall buying sentiment will improve in the run-up to the festive season and with the monsoon turning out to be better than initially anticipated,” Nakra said.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...