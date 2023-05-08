MakeMyTrip has tied up with Microsoft to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible by introducing voice-assisted booking in Indian languages.

Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services will converse with the user to offer personalised travel recommendations; curate holiday packages based on variable inputs such as occasion, budget, activity preferences and time of travel; and even help book these holiday packages.

The beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holiday customers. The next stage of voice-assisted booking flow will cover other transport offerings.

“We have pioneered offerings at the intersection of e-commerce, travel, and technology, and are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc. This Generative AI integration, through our collaboration with Microsoft, involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said, “MakeMyTrip is a pioneer in the travel industry, and we are honoured to work together to define the next frontiers of AI driven innovation and customer engagement in the online travel industry. Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travellers across India.”