Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced its plans for FY26, projecting a revenue of ₹78,000 crore. As part of its expansion strategy, the jewellery retailer aims to open 60 new showrooms, extending its presence to 15 countries, 22 Indian States and 3 Union Territories. The company also plans to foray into new international markets, including New Zealand, and Ireland.

This follows the jewellery retailer launching its 400th store in Noida. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds scales its retail footprint, it also plans to expand its global workforce to nearly 27,250 management team members

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated: “We are thrilled to mark the opening of our 400th showroom in Noida. This milestone is a testament to our growth ambitions, and marks a significant step in our ever-expanding footprint across India and globally in the journey to be the No 1 global jewellery retailer.” “We have a comprehensive business strategy in place targeting expanding with 60 new showrooms and manufacturing units, aiming for a turnover of ₹78,000 crore in the current financial year, and committing an investment of over ₹5,000 crore to drive growth,” he added. Adding to this, Mr. Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said the company plans to strengthen its presence within existing and new states and union territories reaching a total of 22 States and 3 Union Territories by end of this financial year

“Our expansion will create additional 3,500 direct employment opportunities, in addition to supporting the large jewellery manufacturing ecosystem. Our operations are built on a foundation of complete transparency and strict compliance, in addition to collaborating with trade bodies, financial houses and government regulators, to make sure that our global operations are robust, trustworthy, and beyond reproach” commented Abdul Salam KP, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

“We are the largest jewellery retailer crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, heritage, and tradition to a global audience across 13 countries. An ambitious expansion plan is in place, which involves strengthening our retail presence in existing regions with more showroom launches, as well as charting expansion into new countries such as New Zealand and Ireland in the current financial year, increasing our total presence to 15 countries.” commented Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Annual turnover

With operations across 13 countries and a workforce of over 25,000 professionals, Malabar Gold & Diamonds serves more than 15 million customers annually, and has a portfolio of over 1,00,000 jewellery designs. The brand currently reports an annual turnover of ₹63,000 crore. In an earlier interaction with businessline, the company also indicated that it is actively evaluating opportunities in the lab-grown diamond segment.

(With inputs from bl intern Nethra Sailesh)

Published on June 23, 2025