Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has reached a milestone in sustainable manufacturing by testing over 4.25 million engines with its Cold Bed Engine Testing technology - a process that eliminates the need for fuel, coolant, and water.
By eliminating fuel use, HMIL has prevented 2 million kg of CO₂ emissions, contributing to cleaner air and mobility, the company said in a statement. This technology ensures better efficiency by eliminating the need for manual judgements and is safer compared to traditional testing methods, it added.
CS Gopalakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer, HMIL, said, “by successfully testing over 4.25 million engines using zero-emission Cold Bed Engine Testing technology, we have significantly advanced our commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing - curbing over 2 million kg of CO2 emissions and optimizing efficiency with $1 million in operational savings.”
Introduced in 2013, Cold Bed Engine Testing allows HMIL to assess engine performance using electricity from renewable sources rather than traditional fuel-based methods. The system employs smart sensors to analyse key quality parameters, ensuring precision without emissions.
Each engine manufactured by HMIL is placed in a Cold Bed Engine Testing station, where an electric motor rotates the crankshaft. High-tech sensors monitor performance parameters, crankshaft angle, engine compression, chamber pressure, and evaluate overall engine worthiness, ensuring top-tier quality without burning fuel. This Industry 4.0-integrated system also stores test data digitally, allowing for future research and development, the release said.
Published on June 23, 2025
