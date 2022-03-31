Marico forays into healthy spreads

FMCG major Marico Limited has forayed into healthy spreads with the launch of Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter.

“Consumers today are seeking food products that are not only delicious, but also ready to eat and healthy. There is also a sizable demand for snackable items that fit into the fluid schedules of fitness enthusiasts. Recognizing this, Marico is expanding its healthy food portfolio under the banner of Saffola with innovation at the heart of it. Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter are the latest addition to this bestselling tasty yet healthy range.” said the press note

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (COO)- India Business and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- New Business, Marico Limited has said, “Over the past few years, Saffola has become a mainstay in the Indian healthy snacking market. The brand is now synonymous with healthy products that don’t compromise on taste. We are extremely delighted to introduce Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter under the Saffola range in our bid to champion this category. With this launch, we aim to become the go-to choice for health and fitness conscious individuals while consistently delivering superior quality that Saffola, as a brand, is known and trusted for.”

Saffola Mayonnaise and Peanut Butter are available on all major e-commerce platforms and will be launched across other channels in a phased manner.